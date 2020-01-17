Kagiso Rabada Slammed by Holding, Pietersen After Celebration Ban

Kagiso Rabada was criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday, 17 January after incurring a ban which will put him out of the fourth and final Test against England in Johannesburg next week.

Both former internationals said Rabada had let his team down by being a repeat disciplinary offender.

The South Africa fast bowler pleaded guilty to a level one breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct because of the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday.