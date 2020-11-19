Langer Backs Richardson’s Decision to Pull Out of India Series

Australia national cricket team coach Justin Langer has praised pace bowler Kane Richardson's decision to withdraw from the upcoming limited-overs series against India and spend time with his family and newborn son.

"When we talk about family and looking after each other and in this case with Kane, he has made a very courageous decision to not play this series and be with his family," Langer was quoted as saying by Channel Nine.

Cricket Australia replaced him with pace bowler Andrew Tye for the series which includes three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.