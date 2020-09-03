Ganguly Wanted MS Dhoni for 2004 Tour of Pakistan: John Wright

As India skipper, Sourav Ganguly was very keen to have Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the national team for the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, but the dashing wicket-keeper-batsman missed the bus by the skin of his teeth, John Wright, who was India coach at the time, has disclosed to IANS.

Parthiv Patel was chosen for the three-Test series, the first to be played against India in Pakistan after 15 years, and Rahul Dravid kept the wickets in the five One-day Internationals.

"Dhoni nearly toured with us to Pakistan [in 2004]. Sourav was very keen to have him in the squad. He was on the borderline, and it was one of those decisions that could have gone either way. As it turned out, we selected a successful Test team, and he didn't make it," Wright told IANS in an interview, paying rich tribute to Dhoni. India won the three-Test series 2-1 and the five-ODI series 3-2.