Jofra Archer’s Rehab Post Surgery to be Reviewed After 4 Weeks

The 26-year-old fast bowler, who had made a comeback before IPL 2021, had undergone a hand surgery in March before that.

“England and Sussex seam bowler Jofra Archer had surgery to address his long-standing elbow issues on Friday,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Archer will now commence an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams. His progress will be reviewed by his consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling.”

Archer's elbow injury has limited his playing time this year and England are now scrambling to get him fit for a busy calendar in the second half of the year, which includes the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Archer's injury had prevented him from taking part in the 2021 Indian Premier League.