Jofra Archer Ruled Out of T20 World Cup and Ashes

Archer will not be available for the rest of the year due to a stress fracture elbow injury on his right hand which has been troubling him for a while.

Archer returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship, only for the elbow injury to flare up in the second innings and soon after was ruled out of the New Zealand series and India series.

"Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow," ECB said in a statement.

"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia.

"The 26-year-old, who had an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play last month. As part of his return-to-bowling programme, he became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire. The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously. He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn," further read the statement from ECB.