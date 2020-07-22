Archer Faced Online Racial Abuse During Manchester Quarantine

"He vowed to back me and support me. Now, I need to be 100 per cent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week.

"There is a series to win, and after the win in the second match it's there for the taking. We have got amazing depth in the squad, especially now no one is injured, so many options and therefore to do justice to myself and the rest of my team-mates I have to be ready when called upon.

"We have the firepower to win the match and achieve what we set out to," he added.

The third and final Test will begin on Friday at the Old Trafford.