Joe Root Steps Down as England Test Captain After Series Defeats vs Aus, WI

Following debacles in the Ashes and the three-match series against the West Indies, Joe Root stepped down as captain of the England Test side on Friday after leading the team for five years.

One of England's most successful Test captains, Root's side had recently endured a 0-4 thrashing in the five-match Ashes and lost the away three-Test series against the West Indies 0-1.

Root led England in 64 matches, winning 27 of those. The record meant he had the most number of matches and wins as England Men's Test captain. During his tenure, Root made headlines for memorable victories that included the 4-1 win against India at home in 2018, 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020 and winning a Test series twice in Sri Lanka.