Virat Kohli Best Across Formats Among Peers: Joe Root

“His ability to chase things down in the limited-overs format and to pace it as well as he does as often as he does and be not out at the end is extraordinary. He's got a very good all-round game but you wouldn't say he's weaker against spin or pace," Root said.

The England captain said that Kohli had learnt from his past mistakes and had handled the pressure of being India captain well.

"He obviously struggled on his first tour to England, but he scored really heavily when he came back. And, similarly, elsewhere in the world, he's put in massive performances. All that with the weight of India on his shoulders, as well," said Root.

Root called his England teammate Jos Buttler as the best white ball player the game has ever seen, though he felt that the world is yet to see the best of the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"The way he can play a number of different scenarios. He can just demoralise attacks and very quickly swing games massively in your favour," he said.