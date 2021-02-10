Root Equals Vaughan’s Record as England Captain in 4 Fewer Tests

Root, who took over captaincy from Alastair Cook in 2017, sits fifth on the list of 'most matches as captain' of England. Cook leads the list with 59, followed by Michael Atherton with 54 matches. Vaughan is third with 51 matches and Andrew Strauss is fourth above Root on 50.

England have also won all Tests against India in which Root has scored a century. He scored 218 in the first Test, which was his fifth century against India. His first hundred against India was Root's third of his career which came at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in July 2014. The double century in Chennai was also Root's first double ton against India.

England took a 1-0 lead against India on Tuesday in the four-match Test series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a target of 420 runs, India were bowled out for 192 with Root being declared Player of the Match for his double hundred in the first innings.