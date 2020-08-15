Organise a Farewell Match for Mahi in Ranchi: Jharkhand CM to BCCI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Ranchi after the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket.

In two tweets that he posted on Saturday in Hindi, Soren said: "MS Dhoni, who has given the country and Jharkhand countless moments to be proud of, today retired from international cricket.

"We will never be able to see Mahi, our beloved son of Jharkhand, in the blue jersey of India again. But the people of this country have not yet had their heart's fill.