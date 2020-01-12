Jasprit Bumrah Set to Receive Polly Umrigar Award: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season, the BCCI announced on Sunday, 12 January.

The world's leading pacer will be honoured during the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday.

The world's No. 1 ODI bowler made his Test debut during India's tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn't looked back since.