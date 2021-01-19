Bumrah, Ashwin Get Into the Groove Ahead of England Tests

India and England will be facing each other in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs beginning February 5.

R Ashwin bowling in the nets during a training session.&nbsp;
Ace Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin might have missed the fourth and final Test against Australia but the duo have begun their preparation for the upcoming four-match Test series against England.

Ashwin had complained of back spasms during the third Test in Sydney while Bumrah had abdominal strain and as a result, both players missed out on the series decider at The Gabba.

Before the start of play on Day Four, Bumrah and Ashwin were on Monday seen practising their skills, the video of which was posted on the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen getting into the groove at The Gabba earlier in the day. Seems like the warm-up for #INDvENG is already underway," the tweet read.

Ashwin picked 12 wickets in the three Tests he played against the Tim Paine-led side while Bumrah scalped 11 in the first three Tests. Ashwin, also contributed with the bat as he, along with Hanuma Vihari, batted for more than 40 overs to help India secure a memorable draw in Sydney.

India and England will be facing each other in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs beginning February 5 in Chennai.

The newly-formed BCCI selection committee will be meeting on Tuesday evening to pick the squad for the first two Tests against England.

