Jason Gillespie to Join England Lions Squad for Australia Tour

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) performance director Mo Bobat said: "This will be a great opportunity for our young pace bowlers to learn from one of the best in the business. Jason was not only a quality bowler, but is also an excellent coach with vast experience who will no doubt leave a lasting impression on the squad.

"Learning how to impact games with the ball in Australian conditions is a great challenge and having Jason on hand to help our players with this is of huge value. It will no doubt stand them in good stead for future Ashes success.