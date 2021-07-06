James Anderson Reaches 1,000 First-Class Wickets

Anderson, who had 995 wickets before the start of this match, removed his England teammate and opener Zak Crawley for a duck in the innings' first over and then got rid of the other opener, Jordan Cox for 1 in the innings' third over. He then ran through the lower and middle-order to put his team in command.



Last month, the pace bowler went past former England captain Alastair Cook as the most experienced Test cricketer for England. He has now played 162 Test matches.



England will be relying on his experience in the five-match Test series against India that begins next month in Nottingham.



The record for most first-class wickets rests with former England left-arm spinner Wilfred Rhodes, who has 4,204 wickets.