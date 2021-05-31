Anderson Set to Overtake Kumble in List of Top Test Wicket-Takers

England pace bowler James Anderson is on cusp of surpassing Anil Kumble's Test tally of 619 wickets and equal Alastair Cook's record of most Test matches for England.

The 38-year-old pacer, who has 614 wickets in 160 Tests, will likely go past former India leg-spinner in first Test against New Zealand that begins at Lord's on Wednesday.



Anderson is fourth on list of Test cricket's top wicket-takers while Kumble is third. Ex-Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 800 wickets whereas ex-Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has 708 wickets.