Jadeja Has Dislocated Thumb, Pant in Pain; Both Not of The Filed

India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are still being treated for the injuries they suffered while batting on the third day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

While wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who was hit on his elbow by a delivery from Pat Cummins, still has some pain and is being treated, all-rounder Jadeja, who was hit on his left hand by a Mitchell Starc delivery that reared off the pitch, has dislocated his thumb.