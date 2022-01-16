It's Possible Kohli Resigned to Avoid Getting Sacked Again, Feels Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain of the Test team could stem from the possibility that the star batter might get sacked for a second time in a short duration of time.

Ahead of the South Africa tour, the BCCI had removed Kohli as India's ODI captain and appointed Rohit as the new 50-over cricket skipper. The decision caused a huge controversy in Indian cricket with Virat being at the centre of it.

The 33-year-old Kohli on Saturday made a sudden announcement of stepping down as India's Test skipper, a day after the 1-2 series loss against South Africa. However, Gavaskar, is 'not surprised' by the call.