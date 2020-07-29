Even as IPL Teams Await SOP, ISL Clubs Handed Roadmap for Season 7

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know said that the SOP states that the 10 teams will be divided into three groups with Group A housing four teams and Group B and C having three teams each. This has been done from an operational point of view where four teams in Group A and three teams in Group B and C will play their home games in one venue and travel to other venues only for away games.

"For example, let's say all south clubs (Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters) are in Group A at one venue. So Kerala Blasters will play all their home games (9) at the venue where they are housed and three 'away' games against Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennaiyin at the same place as they are in their pool," explained a source.