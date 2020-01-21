Ishant Sharma Has an Ankle Tear, Doubtful for NZ Test Series

While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests.

"It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said.

The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting fit in time for the first Test.

Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-Test veteran fails to be fit in time.