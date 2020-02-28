Ishant Down With Right Ankle Pain, Doubtful For Second Test vs NZ

Ishant, who was the best Indian bowler on view with figures of 5/68 in 22.2 overs against New Zealand in Wellington, joined the team before the series after recovering sufficiently from a grade three tear on his right ankle sustained during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha.

He was expected to be out for six weeks but apparently made a "miraculous recovery" at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under physio Ashish Kaushik.

Ishant looked in good rhythm despite battling fatigue and jet lag as he arrived in Wellington from Bengaluru barely 72 hours before the start of the first Test.