Ishant and Rohit Ruled Out of First Two Australia Tests: Report

The 14-day hard quarantine rule in Australia means he can start training only after two weeks; add another four weeks of preparatory training, and he can only be match-ready for the third Test, starting on 7 January in Sydney.

With opening batsman Rohit Sharma however, the matter is different and he can be cleared to travel only as early as 8 December by the National Cricket Academy, and then with the 14-day quarantine rule, he will be away from training till 22 December. Rohit though will not need as much time to be match-ready as compared to Ishant, for whom this is a second major injury in 2020.

Rohit, who suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL, is reportedly a fair distance from full fitness and could take another fortnight of rehabilitation to get to "70 or 80% readiness", the report added.

At the NCA, Ishant has increased his bowling workload steadily since 18 November however, concerns remain about bowling long spells.