Is Shikhar Dhawan Approaching the End of his International Career?

However, the highlight of this statement from Kohli has to be the 'we're going to start with that' part.

The team management already showed in the T20I series that they are now looking to give opportunity to the young players who have done well in domestic cricket and in the IPL in recent times. So they won't hesitate to move on to the likes of Suryakumar and Kishan in case Dhawan doesn't do well in the ODIs.

Apart from the duo, India also have other youngsters like Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal waiting for their opportunities. Gill has already impressed everyone with his performances at the Test level for India and Padikkal, who was the highest scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and also for Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy respectively, is one of the rising young stars as well.

Prithvi Shaw, who was dropped from the Indian side due to his poor form, has also announced his return to form with a stellar performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that concluded recently. His tally of 827 runs is the highest ever recorded in the history of the tournament and that sums up how much potential he has.

Moreover, all of these players are in their early 20s and that makes them the future of Indian cricket. Dhawan, on the other hand, is 35 years old and that means he has only a few years of international cricket left in him at best. He has played crucial roles for India in ICC tournaments over the years, though. The southpaw was the highest run-getter for India in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy and also in the 2015 World Cup.

But, as the saying goes, every good thing comes to an end. And it looks like the end of Dhawan's stint at the international level will come sooner rather than later.