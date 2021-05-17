IPL Helped Get my Rhythm Back After Injury Layoff: Mohammed Shami

Shami is looking forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month in England and the five-match Test series against host England in August-September.

Asked what his strategy would be during the grueling series in England, the 30-year-old said, "I do not believe in overthinking about what my approach will be. I found my rhythm back in the IPL and the rest, of course, depends on the conditions."

Shami, who is now 20 wickets shy of becoming the fifth India pacer to reach 200 wickets in Test matches, after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma, said he is not setting any targets on the England tour.

"No point in planning. Who would have thought the pandemic would virtually destroy two years of our lives? I prefer to take it by each series or tournament as the case may be."