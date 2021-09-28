IPL 2021: Sublime KKR Bowling Performance Restricts DC to 127/9 at Sharjah

In what were really hot conditions, DC with Steve Smith and Shikhar Dhawan were hoping to get their side off to a good start. With Prithvi Shaw out injured, DC’s attacking impetus at the top of the order wasn’t as pronounced on the day.

The DC openers found it tough to get going and Dhawan was the first to be dismissed, having hit five fours in his 24. The southpaw was caught in the covers by Venkatesh Iyer off Lockie Ferguson.

Two deliveries after the powerplay was completed, Shreyas Iyer was cleaned up by Sunil Narine for 1 off 5 deliveries, as Smith at the other end was trying his best to keep the scoring rate going as fast as possible.

Smith was joined by captain Rishabh Pant, but both continued to find it tough to break the shackles against KKR’s spinners kept things tight.

Overs 10 and 11 produced 21 runs for Smith and Pant as Narine and Iyer bore the brunt of that. Smith though was dismissed in the 12th over as he tried to improvise and inside edged it onto his stumps. The Australian was Ferguson’s second wicket and was gone for 39 with the partnership adding 37 to the cause.