Session With Sachin Tendulkar Sir Helped in My Game: Yashasvi Jaiswal

"My idol has always been Sachin Tendulkar, and I was really fortunate to have a conversation with him before the Oman tour. I was glad that the Mumbai Cricket Association invited him for a session before we left Mumbai to play against Oman.



"I was over the moon when I first heard he was going to be present there, and when I had the chance to speak to him at length, he was really humble and helped me on some skills where he thought I could improve on. It was good to see that a legend like him was aware of my game, and it was certainly a very happy moment for me. I can't wait to keep implementing those things in my game and express myself better on the field," Yashasvi said.



Reflecting on his recent performances against Oman, Yashasvi said he is happy to have had some cricket under his belt. "It was good practice for me before the big matches in the IPL. It had been a while since I had played competitive cricket, and to play against an international team like Oman is certainly good preparation. I'm happy I could score some runs and win some matches for my team."



A tally of close to 300 runs in the one-day and T20 series combined, including best scores of 90, 82 and 75, Yashasvi said having played in similar conditions to UAE will help him during the IPL.