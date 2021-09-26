IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Field First vs Virat Kohli's RCB; Hardik Pandya Returns

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 39th match of the IPL 2021 here on Sunday.



Hardik Pandya is back in the Mumbai squad. Whereas, RCB named Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian and Shahbaz Ahmed in their playing XI.



Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma after the toss said, "Just feel that we have tried everything in the two games we have played. From here on, every game is important. Need to focus on the game at hand... Keep ticking the small boxes and see what we can do as a team here. [Hardik] is very passionate about the game and the comeback. He is playing tonight. Saurabh misses out, and we have Hardik back."