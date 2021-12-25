Internal Conversations Aren't Going to Come Out in Media: Rahul Dravid

In the pre-departure press conference, Kohli had directly contradicted the words of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on being asked to continue as T20I captain for the reason that there cannot be two white-ball captains. Dravid, himself a former India captain, chose to shift his focus on the Test series against South Africa, starting from Sunday in Centurion, terming it as 'first challenge away from home' under his coaching stint.



"From a Test team's perspective, there are series to win and it starts with this one. We had a good series against New Zealand. But this is our first sort of challenge away from home. It's an important series from that perspective to try and put our best foot forward and play some good cricket. In the larger scheme of things, it counts for World Test Championship points. That's a goal, not immediate but in the long term, it is something to keep in the back of the mind and keep to push towards. This team wants to keep improving and become better as a group."



Dravid praised Kohli's efforts in making India a top team in Test cricket. "Virat has played a huge role in that. As a player and as a leader, he has been fantastic. So, certainly looking forward to him carrying that forward to pushing and challenging this team. He's one of those players who really love Test cricket and looks forward to compete and play in it. Hopefully, he has a great series and will benefit the team as well."



Dravid further said that chats with Ajinkya Rahane have been nice and he was in good mental space. "Conversations with Ajinkya Rahane have been very positive and very good. He has trained really well this week and practised really well. It's been no different to actually have any conversation with most of the players. He seems to be in a really good space."



The 48-year-old highlighted the mantra of batting contributions from everyone in the playing eleven. "One of the things we are trying to talk to the group is these kinds of series are actually won by good team performances. Everyone needs to play their part. You can't just rely on a Virat Kohli or (Cheteshwar) Pujara or one of the guys to do the job. If you want to be successful here, you need contributions from everyone in our top seven and even from the lower order, as we know the value of their contributions."