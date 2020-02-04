Injury-Hit India Look for Context in ODI Clash Against New Zealand

Injuries to key players have opened the door for exciting youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to make an impression in the Indian line-up against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday.

This is India's third ODI assignment after the World Cup last year, having previously beaten West Indies (away) and Australia (at home).

The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since that infamous loss at Lord's in the World Cup final against England.