Injury-Hit India Look for Context in ODI Clash Against New Zealand
Injuries to key players have opened the door for exciting youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to make an impression in the Indian line-up against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday.
This is India's third ODI assignment after the World Cup last year, having previously beaten West Indies (away) and Australia (at home).
The Black Caps, on the other hand, play their first ODI since that infamous loss at Lord's in the World Cup final against England.
India extracted revenge with a 5-0 T20 whitewash that concluded on Sunday.
In the current context, stakes aren't that high as both sides prepare for the T20 World Cup later in Australia this year. In fact, the upcoming two-Test series later this month bears more significance than this ODI clash.
In the ODI series, neither side will be at full strength as a string of first-team players will be missing due to injuries.
India were dealt a major blow when Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the remainder of this tour owing to the calf injury he picked up in the final T20I.
For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson has joined the long list of injured along with the likes of Trent Boult.
Mayank Agarwal was named as Rohit's replacement for the ODI series on Tuesday afternoon. And skipper Virat Kohli outlined that they will stick to the strategy adopted against Australia in Rajkot, where KL Rahul kept wickets and batted at number five.
Kohli had more or less confirmed Shaw's ODI debut in that scenario, and now India will probably have two openers debuting.
Sunil Gavaskar and Sudhir Naik (1974) against England and Parthasarthy Sharma and Dilip Vengsarkar (1976) against New Zealand are the other previous instances.
Such a move would set up India's batting line-up with Kohli at nNo 3 and Shreyas Iyer at No 4. In the nets on Tuesday, Manish Pandey batted along with Kohli and Iyer, ahead of Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant and Kedar Jadhav.
If Pandey plays, the lower order will be a curious mix with Dube