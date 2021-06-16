Injured Smith, Six Others Pull Out of Aus Tour of WI & B’desh

While Smith has withdrawn due to elbow injury, six others according to a release from Cricket Australia "requested not to be considered for the tour for various reasons". All players who have withdrawn were also incidentally part of IPL’s Australian contingent that got back home only on 31 May after spending almost two weeks in transit in the Maldives and serving a 15 day isolation after entering Australia.

"Steve Smith was unavailable for selection due to an elbow injury and will now be able to use this time to fully recover ahead of the World Cup and home Ashes series. Steve was disappointed to miss the tour with the decision made on medical grounds," added Hohns.

All-rounder Cameron Green wasn't picked.