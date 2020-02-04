Injured Williamson Replaced by Chapman for 1st Two ODIs vs India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India as he continues to battle an inflamed AC joint in his left-shoulder and has been replaced by Mark Chapman.

The injury occurred while fielding in the third T20 International in Hamilton last Wednesday and prevented him from playing the final two matches of the series.

Team physio Vijay Vallabh has said they would continue to cautiously manage Williamson's return to play.

"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket.