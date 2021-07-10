India Series vs SL Hit by COVID-19; Matches Set to be Rescheduled
The Sri Lankan cricket board have asked the selectors to arrange for back-up squads for the India series.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been relentless, and it has now hit the Indian team’s tour of Sri Lanka, which faces a change in schedule at the eleventh hour. Sri Lanka, who have just returned from a tour of UK, have had two positive cases hit the camp so far, with both of the affected being among the non-playing staff.
Data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive on Friday, a day after their batting coach Grant Flower had returned a positive test, for the Delta variant of the virus. Both have been moved to intermediate care units while the rest of the Sri Lankan side isolate for a couple of more days before moving into the bio-bubble. The Sri Lankan team, who were set to join the bubble on Friday, will have to undergo a fresh round of testing first.
What Do Sri Lanka Do Now?
The situation, unfortunately, is similar to what happened with England before the start of their series against Pakistan, where multiple positive cases meant the squad had to isolate immediately.
"Apart from the UK-returned batch, we have created two more bio-bubbles in Colombo. In one bubble there are 13 players and in another there are 26. So, 39 players are available to pick a squad from. But BCCI would like to play the first team for obvious reasons," an SLC source was quoted as saying by PTI.
While one hopes that there isn’t any more positive cases in the Sri Lankan camp, the Indian team continue to be based in Colombo and wait for further direction about the schedule of the games.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s contingent who returned from UK will have their next set of tests on Sunday before the fate of the series against India can be decided.
Revised Dates for the Series
The ODI series which was expected to start on 13 July is now likely to be pushed back by a few days. Both the BCCI and SLC, after discussions, have earmarked 17, 19 and 21 July for the 50-over games, while the three-match T20I rubber is likely to start from 24 July.
The T20I games were scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 July. With all the games at the Premadasa Stadium, the rescheduling becomes easier as there is no travelling involved.
(With inputs from PTI and ESPN Cricinfo)
Sri Lanka’s Bubble Breach in UK
While on tour in UK, the Sri Lankan team, had an incident of a bio-bubble breach which led to them suspending three players.
Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella were the three cricketers who were involved in the bubble breach in Durham and were also sent home from the tour. That incident came on the heels of the ICC match referee Phil Whitticase, who officiated in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka which concluded on 26 June, testing positive for COVID-19.
