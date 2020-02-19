India’s Openers May Be Inexperienced but They Are Classy: Southee

India's opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithivi Shaw may be inexperienced but has enough talent to make a difference in the upcoming two-Test series, feels senior New Zealand pacer Tim Southee.

With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to hamstring injury and KL Rahul not selected, the onus is on Shaw (two Tests) and Agarwal (nine Tests) to give India a good start against the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry in the series beginning on Friday.