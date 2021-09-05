India's Decision to Promote Jadeja Ahead of Rahane Surprises Experts

The decision allowed Ajinkya Rahane some protection against new ball on Saturday evening -- late third day's play.

However, when Jadeja was dismissed early, Rahane walked in and again looked all at sea. He survived a leg-before wicket decision on review but was soon dismissed again as he played across the line to a delivery that came in and hit his pads.

"This is a man who not long ago scored a century in Melbourne (during the second Test in Australia in December). He led India to a series win. He also scored crucial 61 in the second innings of the second Test at Lord's which India went on to win. For him to be demoted like this, it just shows his confidence is very low," said former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar.