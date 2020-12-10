Without Ishant, India’s Bowling Not the Strongest: Steve Smith

"I don't know if I will do anything specific but yeah (this will be the) first time I will have face him in long form cricket. But I think his skill sets won't probably change too much. We know how he bowls. He has got a good pace. He has got that awkward action, very different to lot of people. You got to be pretty watchful all the time and he is a quality bowler," said Smith on being asked if he has planned anything specific against Bumrah for the Test series.

"I am excited at coming up against him in this series. You like coming up against the best and he is certainly up there with them," he added.

The 32-year-old further said that Australia will have to be at their best when facing the experienced Indian bowling attack despite the fact that the visitors would be missing Ishant and their third seamer could be a weak link. He, however, exuded confidence that the Aussies will beat India this summer.

"They are a good line-up. Pretty experienced. Shami has played a lot of cricket, Bumrah has played a reasonable amount of cricket. He is a quality bowler. Whichever spinner they use, (Ravichandran)Ashwin or (Ravindra) Jadeja or Kuldeep (Yadav), I am not sure - we'll wait and see, but they've all played a fair bit of cricket now," said Smith.