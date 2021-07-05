Indians in Lanka Premier League Making Quiet Entry

Last year too, there was no official intimation on ex-India players participating in the LPL. Irfan Pathan, Tyagi and Munaf Patel had participated in LPL 2020.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow its players to participate in any foreign league. Players have to retire from BCCI cricket if they have to participate in foreign leagues.



Recently, Smit Patel, a former India under-19 player who represented Gujarat and Goa at domestic level and has also played Duleep Trophy quit BCCI cricket to play Caribbean Premier League and also club cricket in America. He and a number of other Indian cricketers like Milind Kumar are also in line to play franchise cricket in America.



Milind though hasn't officially revealed that he has been included in the draft for the Major League Cricket where Patel will also play. A media report, however, confirmed that he has been included in the draft.