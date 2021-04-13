Indian Women’s Team to Play Test vs England in Bristol in June
This will be the first time since 2014 that England and India will play a Test match.
The England Women’s cricket team will begin their home season with a rare Test match against the Indian team in Bristol. The two sides will then play 3 ODIs and T20Is as well. The Test is scheduled for 16-19 June with the ODIs and T20Is being played between 27 June and 15 July.
England will then welcome New Zealand for a three-match T20I rubber, alongside a five-match ODI series.
Earlier, in March 2021, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, had tweeted that the Indian women’s cricket team will play a Test against England, later in the year.
This will be the first time since 2014 that England and India will play a Test match. India haven't played the longest format since their one-off Test against South Africa in 2014, which India won, whereas England played a Test in the 2019 Ashes.
In the same year, the Indian women’s cricket team also won a one-off Test against England in 2014 at Wormsley. Before that India had travelled to England for a two-match Test series in 2006 when they won 1-0.
Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand.
"The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans.
"With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket."
India schedule:
16-19 June - Test match - Bristol County Ground
27 June - 1st ODI - Bristol County Ground
30 June - 2nd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
3 July - 3rd ODI - New Road, Worcester
9 July - 1st T20I - The County Ground, Northampton
11 July - 2nd T20I - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
15 July - 3rd T20I - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford
