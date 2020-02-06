Indian Women’s Team Eye Batting Improvement in Match Against Eng

The Indian women's cricket team will have to address its batting woes when it takes on England Women in a crucial league match of the T20 tri-series on Friday, 7 February.

A mid innings slump led to India's four-wicket defeat in their previous match against hosts Australia. This was after beating England by five wickets in the tournament-opener last week.

Except for opener Smriti Mandhana (35) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (28), Indian batters showed complete lack of application on a pitch offering extra bounce at Canberra. India lost their last six wickets for 21 runs to concede the match with seven balls to spare.