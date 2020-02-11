Indian Women Eye T20 Tri-Series Title in Summit Clash Against Aus

Their batting woes sorted, India will fancy their chances of claiming the women's T20 tri-series when they face Australia in the summit clash on Wednesday, 12 February.

After failing to fire in unison in their first three league matches, India produced a good batting show to record a seven-wicket win over Australia on Saturday, which took the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side into the final.

The two sides are on equal footing having won a match against each other in the double-legged league.