10 Months to T20 WC: Which Team India Slots are Still Up For Grabs

"The fight obviously is for one spot and I think more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. It's going to be a healthy competition and it will be interesting to see how it pans out," Virat Kohli said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the West Indies tour.

If you are new to the Indian cricket ecosystem or have just been following it on and off, you might take these words on face value. But anyone who has kept a track of Team India over the last few years will only smirk at this statement from the skipper.

The ODI World Cup is a prime example of how things can change over a short time. Mayank Agarwal, of all people, suddenly found himself boarding a flight to the UK when he himself would not have anticipated that a month ago, even in his wildest dreams.