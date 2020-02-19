Women’s T20 World Cup: India to Bank on Spin Quartet Down Under

The 2020 edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is only a couple of days away and the Indian eves had quite the preparation for it as they came up with a spirited and highly competitive performance in the recently concluded T20I tri-series played between them, host Australia, and England.

Even though they couldn’t go on to win the final against the Kangaroos, they came up with strong performances throughout the series, which included a win against the same Australian side before the finals as well.

Smriti Mandhana made the headlines as usual with her batting efforts as she emerged as the highest run-getter in the series.