Indian Players Get Green Light to Tour England with Families

The men's team will travel with the women's team on a charter flight but it is unlikely that women players will travel with families mainly because their tour is relatively short.

Unlike the men's tour that consists of seven Test matches and stretches for over 100 days, the women's tour is only month-long consisting of a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

The expenses of the spouse or partner's travel and stay is to be borne by the player or spouse, who have to pay for an extra person's charges.

The two teams will reach London on June 3 and will then proceed to Southampton where they will be under quarantine. The players had been serving quarantine in a Mumbai hotel before departure.

The Indian contingent had also travelled to Australia with their families except for Virat Kohli, whose wife Anushka was expecting then. The tour of Australia was shorter - around two and a half months -- than the upcoming tour of England.