Indian Domestic Season Starts 20 September; Ranji Trophy in January

However, the men’s senior cricket tournaments will only begin from 27 October with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because up until before that most cricketers would be tied up in the remainder of the IPL which is being played in UAE and will finish on 15 October.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODIs) will be played from 1 to 29 December, while senior women will play their first ODI tournament from 20 October to 20 November.

After the season opening U-19 tournaments the U-19 challenger trophy for both women and men will be played on 25 and 26 October respectively.

The U-25 (State A) One dayers will be held from 9 November to 10 December while the CK Nayudu Trophy (also U-25 from previous year's U-23) will start from 6 January.