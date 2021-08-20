Indian Domestic Season Starts 20 September; Ranji Trophy in January
The domestic season will begin with the Men's and Women's U-19 ODI tournaments.
The Indian domestic cricket season will begin on 20 September with the BCCI opting to host the Ranji Trophy early in 2022. The season will begin with the Women's Under-19 One-Day and Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men's Under-19)
The Ranji Trophy with 38 teams, which wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be played between 5 January to 20 March.
"The BCCI is working closely with the Government of India, state regulatory authorities, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that our sport achieves a collaborative solution. With this, there is a combined objective for a complete BCCI Domestic Cricket Season 2021-22 to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition," said the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a letter to state bodies, a copy of which is with IANS.
"The BCCI will proceed with the full season of domestic cricket starting with Under 19 tournaments (both categories) in September 2021," added Shah in the letter.
However, the men’s senior cricket tournaments will only begin from 27 October with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because up until before that most cricketers would be tied up in the remainder of the IPL which is being played in UAE and will finish on 15 October.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODIs) will be played from 1 to 29 December, while senior women will play their first ODI tournament from 20 October to 20 November.
After the season opening U-19 tournaments the U-19 challenger trophy for both women and men will be played on 25 and 26 October respectively.
The U-25 (State A) One dayers will be held from 9 November to 10 December while the CK Nayudu Trophy (also U-25 from previous year's U-23) will start from 6 January.
Groupings
Unlike previous years, this time there will be uniformity in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare one-dayers. There will be five Elite groups, with each group comprising six teams, in each tournament. There will be one Plate group of eight teams.
The winner of the five Elite groups will make it directly to the quarter-finals. The second-placed teams from each Elite group and the winner of the Plate group will play three pre-quarter finals and the three winners will complete the quarter-final line-up.
In recent times, teams would play 7, 8 or 9 games -- with three Elite groups and one Plate group -- in the league phase before moving to the knockouts.
Calendar
Women's under-19 (ODI): 20 September to 18 October
Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Men's U-19 - ODI): 20 September to 18 October
Men's Challenger Trophy (U-19 ): 26 October to 9 November
Women Challenger Trophy (U-19): 25 October to 6 November
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: 27 October to 22 November
Senior Women's ODI: 20 October to 20 November
Men State A ODI: 9 November to 10 December
Vijay Hazare Trophy (Men's ODI): 1 December to 29 December
Senior Women's Challenger Trophy: 26 November to 8 December
Ranji Trophy: 5 January to 20 March
Cooch Behar Trophy (Men U-19): 21 November to 2 February
Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men 4-day, U-25): 6 January to 2 April
Senior Women's T20: 20 February to 23 March
Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men U-16): November-December
(With IANS inputs)
