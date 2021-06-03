Indian Cricket Teams Set Off for England

Indian men's and women's cricket squads together departed for England in the wee hours of Thursday on a charter flight.

The BCCI tweeted pictures of skipper Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj along with those of senior women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami just prior to take-off. The players were all masked up. This is the first occasion when the men's and women's teams are travelling in tandem.