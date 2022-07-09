Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah and Pant Return as England Opt to Ball First in 2nd T20I

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to ball first, in what looks like warm, clear conditions in the second T20I at Edgbaston. India currently lead 1-0 in the Three-match T20 series, having won the first game in Southampton.

"Expected to stay a good wicket, small boundaries and we fancy a chase," said Buttler who won the toss.

"We would have batted first. Four changes for India - Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and one more - that is Rishabh Pant. "We want to be fearless and at the same time we want to understand the situation we are in and play accordingly," said Indian skipper Rohit.