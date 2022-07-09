Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah and Pant Return as England Opt to Ball First in 2nd T20I
India's Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja to play in the 2nd T20I against England.
England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to ball first, in what looks like warm, clear conditions in the second T20I at Edgbaston. India currently lead 1-0 in the Three-match T20 series, having won the first game in Southampton.
"Expected to stay a good wicket, small boundaries and we fancy a chase," said Buttler who won the toss.
"We would have batted first. Four changes for India - Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and one more - that is Rishabh Pant. "We want to be fearless and at the same time we want to understand the situation we are in and play accordingly," said Indian skipper Rohit.
England make two changes to their side with David Willey and Richard Gleeson coming in for Tymall Mills and Reece Topley, who featured in the first match. Right-arm seamer Gleeson is making his T20I debut for England.
Meanwhile for Team India, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant return to the playing XI.
Teams
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Englnd (Playing XI) England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson
