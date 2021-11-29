Coach Rahul Dravid Defends Timing of India's Declaration on Day 4 of Kanpur Test

India head coach Rahul Dravid appreciated the efforts of the bowlers in picking nine wickets on Day 5 in the drawn first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium on Monday.

He added that the pitch did not challenge outer as well as inner edges on day five. The last-wicket New Zealand pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel were defiant in keeping India away from a win, managing to save the match in a thrilling draw.

"I guess the facts of the pitch were that it was probably low and slow, didn't have that much of bounce and turn. You probably expect a little bit more of wear and tear on these wickets in Indian conditions over the course of five days. It just didn't seem to have that kind of bite. It's generally in India on Day Five where you can challenge both edges, at least the spinners can challenge the outside edge for the catches and beat people on the inside edge for the lbw. In this game, the outside edge was virtually ruled out, and even till the last day none of the edges were carried. I can't even remember a catch close to the edges. I think Bharat took a couple but other than that, it felt there was only one way to get people out which is bowled and lbw, which was probably true in the last session," said Dravid in the post-match press conference.