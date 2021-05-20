Indian Women’s Cricket Team to Play Pink Ball Test in Australia

The Indian Women’s cricket team is all set to play their maiden pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. The BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development, stating that the move was part of the BCCI’s commitment to promoting the women’s game.



‘’Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia.’’ Shah tweeted.