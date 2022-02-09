India Women Lose One-Off T20I Against New Zealand by 18 Runs

Jess Kerr (2/20), Amelia Kerr (2/25) and Hayley Jensen (2/25) then picked up two wickets each in a strong team effort with the ball as the tourists fell well short of the required target as they staggered to 137/8 in reply.



Simran Bahadur (0/26) dropped Bates in the second over of the New Zealand innings and the Kiwi opener made her pay as she found the boundary with ease to help the hosts make a fast start.



Devine fell for a well-compiled 31 in the eighth over and, when Bates was bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/39) shortly after, the home side was reduced 80/2 in the 12th over.



Some late hitting from experienced all-rounder Lea Tahuhu (27 off 14 balls) helped New Zealand to a big score, with Pooja Vastrakar's economical bowling of 1/16 from four overs the only Indian bowler that could stop the Kiwis from scoring at will.



India openers Yastika Bhatia (26) and Shafali Verma (13) made a strong start in reply to cruise to 41/0 in the seventh over, but the duo fell to Amelia Kerr in the space of just three balls to put the hosts firmly in control.