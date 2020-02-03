5-0 Win in NZ T20Is: Key Lessons for India Ahead of This Year’s WC

Fringe Players Need to Step Up

While there are bound to be quite a lot of positives from a 5-0 series win, India do have concerns regarding their efficiency in defending totals in the format with New Zealand botching up three games in the series. A glaring factor that stood out in India's on and off blips in the series was the lack of impactful performances from the fringe players tried during the series.

Sanju Samson was given back-to-back opportunities at the top but failed to fire in both matches. More than not grabbing chances, the manner in which Samson was dismissed reeked of a distinct lack of temperament. Shivam Dube was consistently given chances with bat and ball but ended the series with 41 runs in all and an economy of 11.33 with the ball, including leaking 34 runs in an over in the final match.

Washington Sundar was also forgettable in the two matches he played, conceding runs at 8.8 and picking up just one wicket in two matches.

With the fringe players not delivering, India might want to try and cast their net wider before the World Cup. The likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya offer alternatives with the upcoming IPL providing another chance to keep an eye out for standout performers who deserve the step up.