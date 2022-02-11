India vs WI: Rohit Wins Toss & Bats First; Makes 4 Changes as Kuldeep Returns

“We are going to bat first, it's something we always wanted to do. Not too much thought about this, it's always nice to post runs on the board. And give the bowlers a chance to do what they did in the last game. You just have to do what you want to achieve as a team. We have solid confidence in our bowling unit, so let's give it a crack. We have three changes, we want to try out things. KL misses out, Hooda misses out and Chahal is out. We have Kuldeep, Shreyas and Dhawan in,” Rohit said.

“I wanted to bowl first again. Couldn't get over the line in the last game, hopefully we do it today. The batters need to bat for long and not leave it for others. We need to win those important moments. Akeal Hosein is out and Hayden Walsh is in,” Pooran said at the toss.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna