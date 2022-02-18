India vs WI: Pollard Asks India to Bat First in 2nd T20I; Hosts Unchanged
Jason Holder has come in for the West Indies as the only change.
Kieron Pollard has won the toss in the 2nd T20I against India and has opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will be playing his 100th T20I today. A win for India will seal the series for them. West Indies would want to keep the series alive with a win.
While India have named an unchanged XI from the first game while West Indies have brought in the fit again Jason Holder.
“We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improving. We have got the same team,” Rohit said.
“Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out,” Pollard said.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.