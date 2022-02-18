India vs WI: Pollard Asks India to Bat First in 2nd T20I; Hosts Unchanged

While India have named an unchanged XI from the first game while West Indies have brought in the fit again Jason Holder.

“We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improving. We have got the same team,” Rohit said.

“Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out,” Pollard said.