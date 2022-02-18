ADVERTISEMENT

India vs WI: Pollard Asks India to Bat First in 2nd T20I; Hosts Unchanged

Jason Holder has come in for the West Indies as the only change.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma</p></div>
Kieron Pollard has won the toss in the 2nd T20I against India and has opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will be playing his 100th T20I today. A win for India will seal the series for them. West Indies would want to keep the series alive with a win.

While India have named an unchanged XI from the first game while West Indies have brought in the fit again Jason Holder.

“We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improving. We have got the same team,” Rohit said.

“Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out,” Pollard said.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

